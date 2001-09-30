Digital Matters – Issue 51

One way to look at the divide between the old economy and the new economy is to compare companies: Gannett and Yahoo. Gannett, a diversified media concern, owns USA Today, a slew of local newspapers, and 22 television stations in mostly secondary and tertiary markets. Yahoo is an Internet portal through which nearly 200 million people around the world pass every month.

Two years ago, Yahoo’s market capitalization was roughly five times that of Gannett. Today, Gannett’s market capitalization is roughly twice that of Yahoo. Put another way, two years ago, Yahoo could have acquired Gannett with relative ease. Today, Gannett would be the more likely acquirer.

The question is: Why doesn’t it? Gannett is a solid, well-managed company. It delivers a steady profit, operating its various properties at high margins — between 17% and 35% — while rigorously controlling costs. But its growth prospects are constrained by the nature of the businesses it’s in. It still has to buy roll after roll of newsprint. It still has to run printing plants all around the country. It still has to operate huge fleets of trucks. And while many of its news properties run Web sites, Internet companies continue to attack its most important advertising revenue stream: classified advertising.

Yahoo offers enormous potential for growth. If an average of $100 could be extracted annually from each person who passes through the site on a monthly basis, then Yahoo would have $20 billion in revenue. If an average of $1,000 could be extracted from each person, then Yahoo would have $200 billion in revenue, which would make it perhaps the most valuable company on the planet. Cross Gannett’s content with Yahoo’s reach, and you would have a powerhouse combination.

If you assume that a capable broadband Internet highway system, fiber optic and wireless, will be up and running by 2010, right down to the last home on the last mile, then Yahoo may be the cheapest stock on the market right now. It’s not often that 200 million customers can be purchased for around $40 a head.

Which raises the next question: Who will buy Yahoo? It probably won’t be Gannett, which seems culturally incapable of thinking much beyond its own category. But there are a number of companies that, if they are not already thinking about buying Yahoo, should begin doing so immediately.

First among these is Microsoft. It might be said that a company that is just emerging from a brutal antitrust battle would be insane to tempt such a fate again. But that should not, in fact, be a major concern. For one thing, the Clinton Administration has been replaced by the Bush Administration, which is decidedly more sympathetic to Microsoft’s worldview — or, more accurately, less sympathetic to the worldview of Microsoft’s rivals. Second, AOL’s acquisition of Time Warner has created a juggernaut that presently has no rival in the marketplace. A Microsoft-owned Yahoo would create that rival and thus would bring about a much more competitive environment. Third, and let’s be honest here, MSN — the Microsoft Network — isn’t working out. Not that it’s bad; to the contrary, it’s very good. But it’s stuck in the single digits of millions of paying customers. Buying Yahoo would allow Microsoft content to reach a much, much larger customer base under the umbrella of a brand (Yahoo) that is beloved. With its $30-plus billion cash hoard, Microsoft could purchase Yahoo in cash.