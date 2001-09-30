Failure Is Glorious

Has your latest project bombed? Have the past six months been a fast journey down a blind alley? There’s only one thing for you to do, says Alberto Alessi, manufacturing maestro and the godfather of Italian product design: Revel in your glorious failures. Dance on the borderline between success and disaster. Because that’s where your next big breakthrough will come from.

Alessi, 54, has followed that very advice ever since he took the reins of the eponymous family business in 1970. His partnerships with some of the world’s best designers have transformed this 80-year-old company from housewares-trade supplier to design leader. You might not know them as Alessi offerings, but even a design philistine can recognize Philippe Starck’s Juicy Salif lemon squeezer, Alessandro Mendini’s Anna G. corkscrew, and Michael Graves’s Bird Kettle.

But Alessi is just as proud of his flops, grazie. It’s the duds that enjoy center stage in the company’s private museum, where Alessi summons his designers weekly to discuss new projects. He has even published a book of prototypes that never made it to production. In a market that’s crowded with the mundane and generic, Alessi says, the lemons reassure him that he is not veering toward safety.

Fortunately, most of the products created by Alessi’s impressive stable of 200 free-agent designers are winners. The Alessi “dream factory” of 500 workers, which Alberto runs with brothers Michele and Alessio, has over the past decade raised sales by around 15% a year, to $100 million today.

Now, having conquered our kitchens, Alessi is staking out our cell phones, watches, eyeglasses, and maybe even our cars (he seeks a production partner for a peanut-shaped, Starck-designed Alessimobile). How will he do it? By tiptoeing along the border between the “possible and the not possible.” In an interview with Fast Company at the Alessi factory, near the Italian Alps’ Strona Valley, he explained how to fail in style.

Where is this borderline?

The area of the “possible” is the area in which we develop products that the customer will love and buy. The area of the “not possible” is represented by the new projects that people are not yet ready to understand or accept.

Working close to the borderline is very risky, because you cannot see it with your eyes. It is not clearly drawn or marked. You can only feel it by using sensibility and intuition — two characteristics rare in industrial organizations that are led by technology rather than design. One step more, and you risk falling into the not-possible area. So most car producers, for example, work as far away as possible from the borderline. And step by step, they all end up producing the same car.