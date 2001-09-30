The American Cancer Society’s Next Crusade

Slash the cancer mortality rate by 50%. Reduce the incidence of cancer by 25%. Make a clear impact on the quality of life of cancer survivors. These are the three ultra-ambitious goals that the American Cancer Society has set for itself — and hopes to achieve by 2015.

But the organization won’t come close to reaching those milestones if it doesn’t meet another do-or-die challenge: to assemble an elite team of the best and brightest among its 6,500 employees, and to prepare them to lead the organization in the next phase of its war on cancer.

Two years ago, a small group at the Society’s Atlanta headquarters realized that the ACS was headed for a leadership crisis. Half of its senior executives — the sprawling outfit consists of 18 divisions, each with its own CEO and leadership team — were nearing retirement age. Few people were in line to replace them. “We hadn’t done a good job of identifying people within the organization who could move into these top positions,” says Ree Stanley, national vice president for human resources. “And we hadn’t done a good job of preparing people to help us achieve our 2015 goals.”

That all changed last October, when senior leaders throughout the organization received an email announcing an unusual recruitment drive: The Society was in need of leaders — division CEOs and COOs — and any and all of the 6,500 employees were invited to apply for the top jobs. “We deliberately cast a wide net,” says Stanley. “We couldn’t afford to overlook qualified people.”

Forty-eight people, from an office assistant on up, responded to the call to arms. One of them was Thomas Sellers, 51, CFO of the New England division. Cancer has taken a toll on Sellers and his family. His mother died of lung cancer at the age of 51. His father was diagnosed with prostate cancer 12 years ago (he has since recovered, after having undergone a course of radiation treatment). And then, two years ago, Sellers himself had surgery for prostate cancer. He credits his personal battle against the disease with pushing him to compete for a top position in the Society.

“It helped make me a better leader, because I no longer speak from a theoretical perspective,” says Sellers. “Now I have a personal stake in these goals.”

In applying for the Society’s talent pool, Sellers and the others endured a rigorous vetting process. It started with a detailed application in which they were asked to assess their leadership skills using 15 separate criteria and to demonstrate how they exceeded the criteria. A lot of people were eliminated at this point, but Sellers made the cut.