My Favorite Bookmarks: Claire Zion

Who: Editorial director, iPublish.com at Time Warner Books
Surfing Manifesto: Information is power.
1010 WINS
www.1010wins.com/weather
Their local weather reports are the most accurate I’ve found. I check this site daily for wind speed/direction — a subject that I am obsessed with, as a cyclist who commutes daily from Brooklyn to Rockefeller Center.
Bookreporter.com
www.bookreporter.com
I spend a lot of time surfing individual author sites and the corporate sites of other publishers. But this is a nice, centralized place to go for information on the entire book scene.
BookSense.com
www.booksense.com
This independent bookseller’s site helps keep me up-to-date on what’s hot in the print world.
FitDay.com
www.fitday.com
A great little site for keeping my exercise, calories, and nutritional habits in balance.
Transportation Alternatives
www.transalt.org
This advocacy group’s site provides information that is important to any serious cyclist.
University of Virginia E-Book Library
http://etext.lib.virginia.edu/ebooks/ebooklist.html
UVA has a terrific library of e-books in the public domain.