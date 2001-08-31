My Favorite Bookmarks: Claire Zion

1010 WINS

www.1010wins.com/weather

Their local weather reports are the most accurate I’ve found. I check this site daily for wind speed/direction — a subject that I am obsessed with, as a cyclist who commutes daily from Brooklyn to Rockefeller Center.

Bookreporter.com

www.bookreporter.com

I spend a lot of time surfing individual author sites and the corporate sites of other publishers. But this is a nice, centralized place to go for information on the entire book scene.