My Favorite Bookmarks: Claire Zion

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Editorial director, iPublish.com at Time Warner Books
Email: claire_zion@timeinc.com
URL: www.ipublish.com
Surfing Manifesto: Information is power.

1010 WINS

www.1010wins.com/weather

Their local weather reports are the most accurate I’ve found. I check this site daily for wind speed/direction — a subject that I am obsessed with, as a cyclist who commutes daily from Brooklyn to Rockefeller Center.

Bookreporter.com

www.bookreporter.com

I spend a lot of time surfing individual author sites and the corporate sites of other publishers. But this is a nice, centralized place to go for information on the entire book scene.

BookSense.com

www.booksense.com

This independent bookseller’s site helps keep me up-to-date on what’s hot in the print world.

FitDay.com

www.fitday.com

A great little site for keeping my exercise, calories, and nutritional habits in balance.

Transportation Alternatives

www.transalt.org

This advocacy group’s site provides information that is important to any serious cyclist.

University of Virginia E-Book Library

http://etext.lib.virginia.edu/ebooks/ebooklist.html

UVA has a terrific library of e-books in the public domain.

