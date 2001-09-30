The Big Picture

There is nothing like the moment of creation. An inspired hunch becomes a laboratory breakthrough, specs become a prototype — and success seems preordained. Investors will flock with funding. Customers will line up. And the competition — well, what competition?

Innovation has never been that simple, of course. Most flashes of genius fade away long before the first customer comes calling. Even some of the most worthwhile innovations never overcome the maze of obstacles to their adoption and growth.

Therefore, it is with a dose of humility, as well as with as a sense of excitement, that this month’s Future Tense identifies five technologies that are on the verge of mass acceptance — and massive impact. Right now, most of these breakthroughs are emerging from the lab with hopes of greatness. The hard work is far from over. But these advances remind us of the promise of technology-driven innovation.

What are the innovators whom we chronicle doing right? For one thing, they refuse to get discouraged by the current economic jitters. Even in Internet technology and computer software — two areas that are seen as being in the midst of a severe down cycle — pioneers have pressed ahead with dramatic new approaches to peer-based computing and interactivity among Web pages.

The people championing these technologies are also sweating to get the details right. Design teams are agonizing over features that mean the difference between something elegant and something clunky. Sales teams are wooing initial “lighthouse” customers who can provide credibility in the marketplace.

Finally, in a climate where it’s a struggle for startups to get enough money to succeed, innovators are finding ways to tap into big-company resources. Take something as alluring as the hybrid gasoline-electric car. The most interesting thinking on how to bring such cars into the mainstream isn’t coming from lone inventors; it’s being brought to life by mavericks within the big automakers themselves.

Need more convincing that the technology-driven transformation of business, work, and life is just getting started? Then consider how the future looks to three experts in information technology, life sciences, and alternative energy. These thought leaders have been watching genuine progress — and short-lived fads — since at least the mid-1980s. Each of them is betting that the next five years will turn out to be a fertile period for innovation.