Work and Play

Still sneaking in a round of Super Mario on that Game Boy stashed in your briefcase? Relax, dude. You’ll be glad to know that you’re not alone. According to Nintendo, 23% of Game Boy users are between the ages of 20 and 34, and 21% are over 35. And fortunately for you, InterAct Accessories Inc. has come up with a plug-in that gives you some cover: the Shark MX, which transforms either the Game Boy Color or the Game Boy Pocket into a fully functional PDA. Now, in between rounds of Tetris, you can send and receive email (from an account that offers a set amount of free use), schedule appointments with the calendar, and use the calculator, address book, and world time-zone features.