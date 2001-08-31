Who Owns Your Intranet?

Corporate intranets are becoming vital parts of most businesses. And that leaves top managers itching to put someone — or some department — in complete control of these hot properties. After all, the finance team “owns” bookkeeping, and the marketing team “owns” advertising. So shouldn’t the IT department “own” the intranet? Or should it be the folks in human resources, legal affairs, or public relations who triumph? Shouldn’t some small group of specialists decide how an intranet operates and what users can and can’t do?

Maybe the right answer is no. In a world full of turf battles, it takes real courage to stand up and say, “Our intranet doesn’t need an owner. It belongs to all of us — and to none of us.” Fortunately, that freewheeling approach is picking up surprising support from managers, consultants, and intranet users.

“I don’t believe that there should be a single owner of our intranet,” declares Phil Sandoz, head of intranet services at Anadarko Petroleum Corp., an exploration-and-production company in Houston. His team keeps the company’s intranet infrastructure running. Otherwise, its style is strictly hands-off. “We don’t want to police everything that goes on the site,” says Sandoz. “Employees here do their own policing.”

So what happens if a company disperses control of its intranet? Letting go, it turns out, enables the intranet to fulfill many roles at once. For top executives, it can be a powerful tool for communicating with rank-and-file workers. For rank-and-file workers, it can be an efficient way to handle benefits, taxes, and the like. And for all of the managers and skilled professionals in between, it can be a device for breaking free of hierarchy and stirring up ideas. By serving all of those functions, the intranet can do more than just solve specific problems; it can nurture the entire corporate culture.

That’s a lot more appealing than a situation in which users’ needs constantly take a backseat to other priorities. If overseers have too firm a hand, they will draft rules that can make it harder for people to create new pages, post new content, and generate new ideas in concert with colleagues. The result: The site will become tightly controlled and essentially lifeless.

Eric Hards has seen that dynamic firsthand. He is the senior Web designer for the intranet at Lockheed Martin’s systems-integration facility in Owego, New York. Every day, employees come to the site looking for information about medical benefits, salary-savings plans such as 401(k)s, and other HR matters. When they go to the HR section of the company’s intranet, however, they are met with four choices that can be real puzzlers: “Education & Resource Development,” “Human Resources,” “Site Administration,” and “Other Related Links.”

Those labels match the way that the facility’s HR department is set up. But users needed something that they could understand. “HR is one of our 10 most visited areas, but the most common complaint was ‘I can’t find what I want,’ ” Hards says. So he designed a parallel system in which employees can look up a phrase like “salary-savings plan” and be whisked away to relevant intranet pages.