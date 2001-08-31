Present Perfect

Whoever decided to name this innovation the “Heavenly Bed” didn’t overpromise. The product of a year’s worth of research comparing 50 mattresses and 30 pillows from hotel-chain competitors, the bed is Westin’s answer to the business traveler’s number-one desire: a good night’s sleep. Westin now prints a full-color catalog of Heavenly Bed accessories, and the company took 2,500 orders last year for various parts of the Heavenly Bed ensemble. Westin recently rolled out another innovation: the Heavenly Bath.

No, We Don’t Want Fries With That

Healthy airport food, San Francisco

Long airport delays are bad, but spending five hours amid fast-food joints adds insult to injury. San Francisco International Airport offers a better option. The new international terminal said good-bye to the golden arches and invited such local favorites as Emporio Rulli, Firewood Café, Fung Lum Express, and Harry Denton’s instead. According to a survey by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, SFO has the healthiest airport food in the nation, with 96% of its restaurants offering healthy options.

A Touch of Class

“Upper Class” on Virgin Atlantic Airways

Richard Branson isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but when it comes to helping businesspeople survive transatlantic travel, it’s hard to argue with his style. Virgin’s Upper Class begins with chauffeur-driven transfers to and from the airport. Once on board, you get some comfy pajamas and up to 60 inches of leg room. While en route, Virgin offers meals on demand. Perhaps you’d prefer to eat in the “Beauty Therapy” area, where beauty specialists offer massages, manicures, and other services. Well, you can do that too.