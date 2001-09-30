Jean Machine

I love jeans. While most people have 2 or 3 pairs, I have 12. In fact, my life was one long search for the perfect pair of jeans until I heard about Levi’s Original Spin, which allowed me to create my very own, customized Levi’s. Nirvana! And it was easy. At the Levi’s store in San Francisco, I used a computer to choose the model, fabric, even the kind of fly I preferred. Then, after a full body scan in a Star Trek – like steel chamber, it was off to the dressing room, where a sales associate brought a few pairs similar to the ones I’d requested. I tried on four or five to tweak the fit — smaller in the waist, tighter in the butt, looser in the thighs. The associate wrote up the measurements, and I was done. Total time: about 45 minutes. Cost: $70. Two weeks later, my jeans were in. And if I wasn’t satisfied, I had 60 days to return them for a store credit or a refund, even if I’d washed them. But I won’t be returning mine. They fit me like a glove. Learn more about Original Spin on the Web (www.levi.com/original_spin).
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens