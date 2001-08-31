Change Agent – Issue 50

Remember rocket cars? When I was growing up, the best way to evoke the future was to depict one or two people (no families, no station wagons!) flying about in a bubble-topped rocket car. It was straight out of Tomorrowland, and it was apparently the consensus of all future makers that this was to be our future. But now, sadly, rocket cars are gone — along with commuter flights to the moon, robot servants, automatic food-making machines (programmed to create any dish that you could imagine) , and invaders from Mars.

The future, apparently, isn’t what it used to be. For a long time, our future was described by science-fiction authors. Arthur C. Clarke invented the communications satellite. Isaac Asimov developed the robot. Robert Heinlein was responsible for “waldoes,” those automated gloves that scientists use to manipulate dangerous items by remote control. These objects all became real (at some level) during the lifetimes of the people who created them as pure fantasy. Ironically, one of the reasons it was so easy to invent the future then was that it felt so unlikely. You didn’t have to worry about the implementation details required for a space station because, of course, no one was actually going to build one. For half a century, our vision of the future was driven by magazine covers, novels, movies, and television.

Somewhere along the way, the future changed. Reality caught up with us, and we discovered that there weren’t really men on the moon, that robots wouldn’t really take over the earth, and that making a computer talk was a little different than making it think.

At the same time that our bubbles burst, we discovered that some areas were growing far faster than we ever expected. Technology was on a tear, and it took all of our energy to keep up with it. We stopped talking and thinking about the distant future and started talking about tomorrow. And because tomorrow was just around the corner, a lot of the poetry and guts went out of our vision. After all, anything you imagined might actually happen.

The future became boring and predictable. The computer-chip revolution (doubling the power of a computer every 18 months) meant that there was always another tech miracle nearing fruition. Don’t like this handheld organizer? Well, in just a few months, there will be a thinner-lighter-more powerful-cheaper version. Now, instead of talking about the big conceptual breakthroughs that could lead to levitation or particle transmission or ray guns, we worry about when Escient will finally upgrade its operating system. (It’s been more than a year!)

Our dreams, alas, have been handed over to the MBAs. And frankly, the MBAs are pretty bad at dreaming. During the Internet boom, newly minted MBAs from the top schools lined up to take jobs at the latest dotcoms. With their very limited 36-month ability to look ahead, the MBAs were sure that this idea was the next big thing and were eager to give it a try.

The MBAs made the Internet trivial. They dreamed small dreams — and most of those weren’t realized. It’s sad to think that hotornot.com is one of the biggest ideas to see the light of day recently. When IPOs were hot, the time horizon was short; now IPOs are not, and the time horizon is shorter. Last April, when the NASDAQ went south, the new MBAs went with it. A January 2001 New York Times article talked about how unstylish dotcoms have become with top MBAs. No surprise there! After all, the chances of cashing out anytime soon have dramatically decreased.