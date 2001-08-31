The Ultimate 12-Step in Business

The headline was right there in the Times, after the amusing piece on urban myths and before the formal obituaries: “The New Economy Is Dead.” I leaned back in my cool Aeron chair and stared at my cool Apple flat-panel display sitting on my cool Steelcase desk at the cool offices of e-conjob.com. Well, I thought, that pretty much makes it official: Game over. It had to happen sometime. Nothing lasts forever. And, hey, the new economy had a damn good run. Sure, it died young. But then so did Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, and Paul McCartney.

What made things a little weirder here was the part of the story about the new economy’s successor: “The new economy is survived by its father, the old economy.” Whoa! Talk about backlash! Everything old is new again. And yet most people I know don’t have a clue about the old economy. Sensing a business opportunity, we at e-conjob.com have crafted the following tutorial: The Ultimate 12-Step Program in Business: 12 Steps Back to the Old Economy.

1. Nothing says “Organization Man” like gray flannel suits. Don’t forget the fedora. Do forget Casual Fridays. And try to forget that you ever looked cool. Remember: Business is no longer cool.

2. Swear off lattes. Who knew from lattes in 1956? We recommend Folgers, black, gulped out of a green ceramic mug.

3. Rediscover Liquid Paper, and use it. (But not to paint your nails. In the old economy, this signals dementia, not creative genius.)

4. If you’re the CEO, relocate your company to a faceless glass skyscraper that screams “Ayn Rand.” Avoid walls made of exposed brick and interior designers who use the word “workspace.”

5. Learn to use a Dictaphone. (Memo to self: Find out what a Dictaphone is. Second memo to self: Find out what a memo is.)