Travel … More and Less

There are plenty of creative ideas afoot — from new kinds of airplanes to new designs for airports — to improve the future of business travel. But the present of business travel revolves around one simple idea: Cut back on it.

Don’t get the wrong idea. We’re big on efficiency and productivity, but mindlessly slashing spending isn’t an especially creative response to an economic downturn. Better to travel even more — if it is for the right reasons — and to eliminate bad spending altogether than to issue across-the-board restrictions and budget cuts.

American Express, the largest travel agency in the United States by a factor of three, spends tens of millions of dollars a year studying, tracking, and interpreting trends in business travel. Pam Arway, executive vice president and general manager for corporate travel for American Express Corporate Services, gets to see all of that research.

Arway believes that the world of travel is in for radical changes. “We see plenty of dynamic pricing models on the horizon,” she says. “Companies will buy tickets and hotel rooms in bulk, use reverse-auction models, even pay for flights on a cents-per-mile basis.”

Fast Company traveled to Arway’s office in New York to hear how she distinguishes between smart travel and spending that deserves to be eliminated.

Travel More to …

… spend time with customers or potential customers. “You learn all about this in the school of hard knocks. How do you know when to get on a plane? You know when you lose a sale because you didn’t. It may sound like a flip answer, but it’s true.

“Eventually, it becomes intuitive. If there’s anything on the line, if the relationship seems strained, or if you need to explain something complicated, you need to go. If you’re introducing yourself for the first time, then you need to go. I love it when my competitors don’t travel in these situations.”