Change Agent – Issue 49

Remember that scene in Pretty Woman in which Richard Gere brings Julia Roberts to one of the best boutiques on Rodeo Drive and explains to the staff that she’s going to buy a lot of stuff? Why did he have to go to such lengths just to be able to spend a fortune on overpriced clothing?

The best part of shopping on the Web is one-click shopping on Amazon. You get to the site, it knows who you are, it knows what you want, it knows what you bought last time, it knows your credit-card number, it knows your address, and it lets you buy whatever you want in about two seconds.

I don’t know about you, but I can no longer shop in the real world. It annoys the hell out of me that the people at the hardware store around the corner(where I’ve been shopping for at least three years) treat me like a stranger every time I show up. They show no gratitude for the fact that I have forsaken the low prices at Home Depot just to give them a chance at survival. They don’t know my name, and they don’t even remember whether I live in a house or an apartment.

I also hate standing in line at the supermarket. I get impatient at having to try on shoes. I get really, really annoyed at the music that I hear in the local boutique. In general, shopping in the real world is almost an Andy Rooney-like experience for me now.

Ready for the future? I call it Magic Wand — cookies for the real world.

What would happen if you walked into the local Gap, and the staff knew everything about you that Amazon knows? Suddenly, those way-too-cute salespeople with the headsets would run over (realizing that you’d just been shopping at Target) and immediately take you to just the right section of the store. Of course, if you’d just been shopping at Neiman Marcus, they would be doing even more sucking up. Either way, they’d be spending time with you instead of with the inveterate browser.

Leave the Gap, and head over to the local supermarket. Take a cart. A little map on the cart’s handle lights up with multicolored dots to show you where the stuff that you need is located. Even better, as you walk through the aisles, spotlights flash on the stuff that you usually buy and on the stuff that’s on sale. Apparently, your fridge has been talking to the supermarket, which already knows that you just emptied the ketchup.