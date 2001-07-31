Has Your Company Found Its Voice?

What does United Airlines sound like? Can America Online hold up its end of a conversation? At a time when relationship building has become a consumer-marketing imperative, brands must be more than a bundle of product attributes. They have to be, well, practically human.

Pick up the phone and dial E*Trade’s customer-service line, and you practically forget that you’re talking to a computer. The voice is so lifelike — it’s almost like talking to a friend. And that’s the whole idea. Because this helpful avatar — a “man” in his thirties who seems trustworthy and knowledgeable — is also delivering E*Trade’s branding message: This is a powerful trading service run by reliable professionals who know all about the perils of making a stock trade.

It’s all in the voice at the other end of the line, one that E*Trade’s marketing team spent hundreds of hours on, creating just the right nuances and inflections. After all, regular conversations with the voice of E*Trade are the closest that many customers will ever get to the company — not quite touching the brand, perhaps, but the next best thing.

The basic technology at work is nothing new. Rudimentary systems that allow us to check on, say, a flight reservation, have become commonplace. But advanced speech-recognition technology is making it possible for companies to invite customers deeper into their businesses — deeper into the essence of the brand.

Now when United Airlines loses your luggage, you can track it down by having a heart-to-heart with a computer. Naturally, the airline is eager to make that process as efficient as possible. But more than that, UAL is hoping that the soothing female voice at the other end of the line — apologetic, considerate, willing to stop at nothing to help you locate your bags — will help salvage its brand’s tarnished service reputation. The company has already struck a chord with its flight-information system, which is manned by a male voice that is so smooth and engaging that some callers have asked if they might take the guy out to dinner.

They’re only half serious, of course. But the emotional response evoked by a well-crafted voice brand is undeniable.

“With most branding vehicles — print, TV, radio — you’re being talked at,” says Steve Chambers, VP of worldwide marketing for SpeechWorks International Inc., a Boston-based company that builds speech-recognition systems. “In this medium, it’s as if you’re having a conversation with the brand.”