My Favorite Bookmarks: Steve Wadsworth

Who: President, Walt Disney Internet Group Email: steve.wadsworth@dig.com URL: www.dig.com Surfing Manifesto: I try to avoid falling into the trap of random surfing that can suck away hours of time — with absolutely no result.

E-Commerce Times

http://www.ecommercetimes.com

It’s important for me to keep up with the latest e-commerce news, and this is where I go to do that.

iPlace

http://www.iplace.com

Here’s a network of great sites for accessing personalized information — everything from credit ratings, to home values, to consolidated financial-account tracking.