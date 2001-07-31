My Favorite Bookmarks: Steve Wadsworth

Who: President, Walt Disney Internet Group
Email: steve.wadsworth@dig.com
URL: www.dig.com
Surfing Manifesto: I try to avoid falling into the trap of random surfing that can suck away hours of time — with absolutely no result.
E-Commerce Times
http://www.ecommercetimes.com
It’s important for me to keep up with the latest e-commerce news, and this is where I go to do that.
iPlace
http://www.iplace.com
Here’s a network of great sites for accessing personalized information — everything from credit ratings, to home values, to consolidated financial-account tracking.
Marshall Brain’s HowStuffWorks
http://www.howstuffworks.com
This site is where I go to get my dose of unusual and cool.
pdaStreet.com
http://www.pdastreet.com
This is where I go to keep up with all of the latest devices and technology. It features headlines, reviews, popular articles, FAQs, tips, and much more.
SmarTraveler
http://www.smartraveler.com
This site offers real-time traffic reports — enough said!
Surfline
http://www.surfline.com
When I actually have the time, I love to surf — the waves, that is. And this is where I go to check out the wave forecast and surfing conditions.