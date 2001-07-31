Advertisers in Issue 49

Absolut Vodka www.absolutvodka.com
Acura Integra www.acura.com
AFLAC www.aflac.com
American Express Blue www.americanexpress.com
Autonomy www.autonomy.com
Balance Bar www.balance.com
Beefeater Gin www.beefeater.com
Best Buy www.bestbuy.com
Bose http://wavepc.bose.com
Budweiser www.budweiser.com
Chevy Corvette www.chevrolet.com
citi www.citi.com
Citibank AAdvantage www.citibank.com/aadvantage
Discover Card www.discovercard.com
Doubletree www.doubletree.com
EDS www.eds.com
Enterprise Florida www.floridabusiness.com
Expedia.com www.expedia.com
FileMaker www.filemaker.com
Hewlett-Packard www.hp.com
IBM Corp. www.ibm.com
InFocus www.infocus.com
Janus Funds www.janus.com
Kinko’s www.kinkos.com
Land Rover North America Inc. www.landrover.com
Lexus www.lexus.com
Lincoln LS www.lincolnvehicles.com
Mercury Mountaineer www.mercuryvehicles.com
Microsoft Office XP www.microsoft.com/office/xp
Motorola Inc. www.motorola.com
Nissan Pathfinder www.nissandriven.com
Orbitz www.orbitz.com
Parliament www.philipmorris.com
Saks Fifth Avenue www.saksfifthavenue.com
salesforce.com www.salesforce.com
Samsonite www.samsonite.com
Sony www.sonystyle.com
State Farm Insurance www.statefarm.com
Steelcase Inc. www.steelcase.com
Toyota Camry Solara www.toyota.com/solara
United States Postal Service www.usps.com
Volkswagen www.vw.com
Worldspan www.worldspan.com
