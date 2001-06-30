My Favorite Bookmarks: Brian Proffitt

Who: Managing editor, BrowserWatch.com and BotSpot.com Email: bproffitt@internet.com URL: www.browserwatch.com, www.botspot.com Surfing Manifesto: If a site can’t teach me something new, what’s the point of going there?

As a private pilot, flying is one of my favorite — but most expensive — diversions. This site has hundreds of free aircraft files to download into my PC’s flight simulator. And it’s much easier on the wallet!

Linux has consumer-friendly software, and it’s free. That’s why it’s perfect for public schools that can’t afford high-end PCs with costly Microsoft licenses. This site is spearheading that effort.