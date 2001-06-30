My Favorite Bookmarks: Brian Proffitt

Who: Managing editor, BrowserWatch.com and BotSpot.com
Email: bproffitt@internet.com
URL: www.browserwatch.com, www.botspot.com
Surfing Manifesto: If a site can’t teach me something new, what’s the point of going there?
FlightSim.com
www.flightsim.Com
As a private pilot, flying is one of my favorite — but most expensive — diversions. This site has hundreds of free aircraft files to download into my PC’s flight simulator. And it’s much easier on the wallet!
SEUL/edu
www.seul.org/edu
Linux has consumer-friendly software, and it’s free. That’s why it’s perfect for public schools that can’t afford high-end PCs with costly Microsoft licenses. This site is spearheading that effort.
Weather Underground
www.wunderground.com
I’m a weather junkie, and this is the very first Web site I ever visited — way back in 1993! WU gives me my meteorological fix every day.
Window Managers for X
www.plig.net/xwinman
This is where I go to find out about the many graphic interfaces of Linux and Unix.
Wireless Developer Network
www.wirelessdevnet.com
Browsers are showing up on cell phones, PDAs — even kitchen appliances. Without this site, it would be tough for me to stay in the new-technology loop.