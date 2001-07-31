My Favorite Bookmarks: Louise Kirkbride

Who: Founder and CEO of Broad Daylight Inc. Email: lkirkbride@broaddaylight.com URL: www.broaddaylight.com Surfing Manifesto: The Web has made it easier to ask questions — but harder to get intelligent answers. Still, great self-help is always preferable to email or the phone.

Antarctica Online

http://www.antdiv.gov.au

An indispensable resource when I was preparing for a recent trip to Antarctica — my most interesting adventure to date.

BevMo.com

http://www.bevmo.com

At most stores, I end up picking the wine with the most attractive label. Here, I can get answers to my questions from the wine experts at Beverages & More.