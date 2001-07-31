My Favorite Bookmarks: Louise Kirkbride

Who: Founder and CEO of Broad Daylight Inc.
Email: lkirkbride@broaddaylight.com
URL: www.broaddaylight.com
Surfing Manifesto: The Web has made it easier to ask questions — but harder to get intelligent answers. Still, great self-help is always preferable to email or the phone.
Antarctica Online
http://www.antdiv.gov.au
An indispensable resource when I was preparing for a recent trip to Antarctica — my most interesting adventure to date.
BevMo.com
http://www.bevmo.com
At most stores, I end up picking the wine with the most attractive label. Here, I can get answers to my questions from the wine experts at Beverages & More.
Center for Neuromorphic Systems Engineering
http://www.erc.caltech.edu/index.html
This center’s mission is to apply sensory-based behavior to machines. To me, machine intelligence is one of the most interesting areas of research.
destinationCRM
http://www.destinationcrm.com
This is a great source for the latest in customer-service technologies and industry best practices.
SatireWire
http://www.satirewire.com
In the darkest days of the dotcom collapse, “Sally Struthers Begs You to Save the Dot-Coms” saved me.