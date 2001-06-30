Basket Case

So the dotcom boom is over, your funky-cool office is closed, all of those pierced twentysomething employees have fled back to their parents’ houses (if they ever left to begin with), and a fleet of once-hip Razor scooters leans forlornly against the far wall. What to do? Give them to your kids, of course (you should have done that in the first place), and then jazz them up with some useful add-ons like the Trottibasket, by French designer StilicForce. This durable plastic basket, which retails for $20, slides onto the scooter’s vertical support bar to form a cone-shaped catchall for whatever a scooter rider might need. The kids can carry an extra sweatshirt, a baseball mitt, or a book with them on their way to the park, and you can use it to bring home some flowers for your better half — that is, right after you sheepishly admit that you just couldn’t resist the urge to take one last spin. To find a retailer near you, log on to the Web (www.stilicforce.com).