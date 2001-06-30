Innovation to Go

Fire Battalion Chief Richard Price had a problem. How could his firefighters in San Mateo County, California get access to information that would help them save lives and attack fires more efficiently?

“Ever try to find an address while you’re driving? Well, think about finding a fire when you’re going 70 MPH in a $750,000 fire truck,” says Price, 39.

That may seem like one of the more mundane concerns of a battalion chief, but not when you consider that a house fire can escalate from a smoke-filled room to a dangerous three-alarm blaze in a matter of minutes. Now consider Price’s elegant solution: wireless handheld devices — everything from sturdy, functional RIM pagers to sleek, chrome Compaq iPaqs. By thinking digital, Price has given his firefighters instant, untethered access to the county’s fire dispatch database, a nerve center once accessible only to department dispatchers. Now San Mateo’s bravest simply scribble and click on their Palms or thumb-type on their RIM pagers to tap into FireDispatch.com.

With the handhelds, the firefighters “have a window into everything that’s happening with fire in the county,” Price says. Plus, they can input real-time information of their own — which is a major factor in getting them enthused about using the devices, he adds.

Although personal use was initially touted as the future of the handheld economy, business applications soon emerged as the real insurgents. But who’d have thought that notorious information technophobes such as firefighters and medical professionals would become the innovators in the market? Sometimes, it’s the people who come late to a technology that wind up pushing the envelope.

Dr. Redmond P. Burke, 42, who is the chief of cardiovascular surgery at Miami Children’s Hospital, used to dread meeting parents in the hallways. “They’d ask about their babies, and if I’d been in surgery with another baby for six hours, I’d have to give an awkward guess as to how the child was doing,” he says. “Now I just look at my Palm.”

Burke’s passion for his Palm goes far beyond hallway chats. He came to Miami Children’s Hospital six years ago believing that the more information he could access at a patient’s bedside, the better he could care for his patients. But back then (and still today in many hospitals), critical patient data was stored on index cards that were kept at the nurses’ station — and it was usually handwritten in illegible doctor’s scrawl. The old method left plenty of room for error. Plus, there was no easily accessible central database of patient information.