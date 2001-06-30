advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks: Anita Brown

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Founder and chair, Black Geeks Online
Email: missdc@blackgeeks.net
URL: www.blackgeeks.net
Surfing Manifesto: Don’t waste time or bandwidth! As an “info griot,” I’m bombarded with provocative news and information. I tend to search, verify, and get back to work.

The Black World Today

www.tbwt.com

I especially like the commentaries by guest columnists — thought leaders who are seldom quoted in mainstream media.

DC Web Women

www.dcWebwomen.org

A gathering place (online and off) for DC women involved or interested in new media.

GirlGeeks

www.girlgeeks.com

As in, female people who love tech. Its services include a Mentor Match and PR files of rising (and arrived) stars in IT and new media.

Life@Work

www.lifeatwork.com

If you strive to be congruent — seeking to be the same person at work that you are in life — Life@Work blends high-quality design and content with biblical wisdom and business excellence.

Virtual Support Services

www.vsscyberoffice.com

No technology has helped me with the burden of information overload like having a virtual assistant. This company provides personalized support services for mobile workers.

