Lead Softly, but Carry a Big Baton

“You!” says the orchestra conductor, waving his baton at a couple of stocky fellows in the percussion section. “You are so right for this!”

It’s the last session of Bank of America’s Florida sales convention, and 200 or so managers and executives are sitting amid an orchestra of classical musicians. Conductor Roger Nierenberg is striding toward the two executives he has singled out, his tuxedo coattails flapping.

“I’m now radically shifting your relationship with this organization,” says Nierenberg, leading the men up to the podium. “The orchestra is going to play. Your job up here is to listen.”

“But I want to conduct!” protests one of the men. A woman seated in the audience calls out: “See what I have to deal with every day?” Everyone laughs.

Taking a team of talented, independent players and turning them into a well-tuned symphony is routine for musical conductors. Now Nierenberg, 54, whose day job is leading Connecticut’s Stamford Symphony Orchestra, has created a program called “The Music Paradigm.” He teaches managers at companies such as Georgia-Pacific and Lucent Technologies how to be better leaders by giving them a musician’s-eye view of a conductor at work. Here are a few lessons and observations from the maestro.

A leader is someone who commits to what hasn’t happened yet.

I’m always a step ahead of the musicians — I’m showing them where the music needs to go and why. If you get scared on the podium, you start following the orchestra. Musicians hate it when you do that.

A leader defines for the team what kind of moment they’re in. Is this a moment of transition? Is this a dangerous moment? Your job as conductor is to get the orchestra to act together — powerfully. So what do you do? You can’t be calling out to people, “Act now! Act now!” That creates disorder. Instead, you say, “Here’s where we’re headed.”