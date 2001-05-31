Svelte Sound

Gamers, audiophiles, and office slaves alike will appreciate this new offering from Philips: the MMS305 Flat Panel Speaker System, a four-channel system with subwoofer that provides luscious surround sound for your desktop or notebook computer. The silver-gray components blend easily into any office or home environment and include a remote that allows you to adjust volume, balance, bass, and treble. The feather-light speakers are only 5/8″ thick, but they each generate a healthy 20-35 kHz. And the 40-watt subwoofer is compact enough to be tucked away in a corner or under your desk. The result: a joyful noise that will make any Quake junkie quiver — and all for the very reasonable price of $149.99. Visit Philips on the Web (www.philips.com).