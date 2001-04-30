Control Freak

Life too complicated? Simplify, baby. Chuck all of those remotes and spring for a Proton SRC-2000 Smart Remote Control. Why this one? Because the SRC-2000, which handles up to 10 appliances at once, is actually easy to use. The unit features eight rubber keypad buttons for frequently used functions, such as volume and play, and the backlit LCD touch screen takes care of the rest. Best feature: You can custom-program commands to suit the specs of the electronic devices that you own, so there’s no need to decipher annoying technical jargon to run stuff that you don’t. An optional docking station allows you to connect your PC. The SRC-2000 retails for $200. Visit Proton on the Web (www.proton-usa.com).