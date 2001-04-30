Control Freak

Life too complicated? Simplify, baby. Chuck all of those remotes and spring for a Proton SRC-2000 Smart Remote Control. Why this one? Because the SRC-2000, which handles up to 10 appliances at once, is actually easy to use. The unit features eight rubber keypad buttons for frequently used functions, such as volume and play, and the backlit LCD touch screen takes care of the rest. Best feature: You can custom-program commands to suit the specs of the electronic devices that you own, so there’s no need to decipher annoying technical jargon to run stuff that you don’t. An optional docking station allows you to connect your PC. The SRC-2000 retails for $200. Visit Proton on the Web (www.proton-usa.com).
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens