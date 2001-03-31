Use Your Head

The trouble with most telephone headsets is that they make you look a lot like Judy, the (now-retired) Time-Life operator. The ArialPhone may be the antidote. Perfect for free agents, its wireless connection to your PC and its light, trim design keep you connected and mobile. And the device’s speech-recognition technology allows you to place calls while you’re letting in the dog or dealing with the FedEx guy. The ArialPhone base, which attaches to your PC, also provides an interface with Microsoft Outlook and Outlook Express: Just say the name of the person you want to call (via the Internet or the old-fashioned way), and you’re there. The phone works within a 150-foot range of the base (and through walls), and future software will offer voice control of digital-entertainment components. The ArialPhone costs $399. Visit ArialPhone on the Web (www.arialphone.com).
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens