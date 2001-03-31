Out of Pocket

I hate handbags, but I always used to carry one. Why? Because I don’t wear suit jackets with breast pockets for my PDA, I don’t wear baggy trousers with pockets big enough for my mobile phone — and I refuse to clip pagers or phones to the waistband of my clothes. But my favorite new toy and tool, the Samsung SCH-8500, eliminates that problem. It’s a PDA, mobile phone, and wireless Web browser, all in one. Its display is big enough to check stock quotes and email messages on Yahoo! comfortably. My dual-band phone also has a calendar, calculator, and to-do list, plus an address book with room for up to six phone numbers under each name entry. And much to my delight, the phone’s sleek, space-age design elicits an “Ooh … now, that’s a cool phone!” from Silicon Valley compatriots whenever I use it. But best of all? When fitted with a slim battery, the SCH-8500 is skinny enough to carry in the front pocket of even my tightest jeans — no jacket pockets or baggy trousers required. The Samsung SCH-8500 retails for $199.99, the slim battery for $59.99. Visit Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. on the Web (www.samsungtelecom.com).
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens