All Hail Taxi Stockholm

A 10-year-old girl trudges down the lineup of taxis, running a careful eye over the parked cars. Halfway down, she spies a black Volvo with a Taxi Stockholm badge on the door and a smiling uniformed driver, Per Stensioe, behind the wheel. She jumps in the backseat, flips open her cell phone, and calls her mom. Mission accomplished.

“People often choose us even when we’re not first in the queue,” says Stensioe, a 57-year-old owner-operator who has driven Taxi Stockholm cars for 21 years. “We have a special relationship with our customers.”

Break out the aquavit. Taxi Stockholm, a 101-year-old Swedish cabdriver cooperative, has become the largest and most technologically advanced taxi company in the world. Using an automated ordering system, WAP, and the Web to cut response times and improve quality, Taxi Stockholm’s 1,508 cars and 3,822 drivers meet 50,000 customers a day. In 2000, the company’s drivers completed 9.3 million trips — a 45% increase over the past four years.

Yet five years ago, the company was just a few fares away from bankruptcy. Deregulation of the Swedish taxi industry, an influx of rival firms, and economic recession had punctured profitability. The 1,069-member co-op knew it was time to face facts: Management by committee just wasn’t working anymore. So the cabbies decided to recruit an outsider to rebuild the ailing business. The CEO they chose was Anders Malmqvist, 49, a mechanical engineer who’d never driven a taxi in his life, but who’d learned change management as operations VP for the Gothenburg subsidiary of Waste Management Inc.

Malmqvist set up shop in the headquarters of Taxi Stockholm on Luntmakargatan #64 with the goal of kicking up a customer-centric revolution. His first order of business was to put together a fast-moving, semi-autonomous service unit to work alongside the co-op. Previously, operations had been handled by drivers, who were managed by a chairman elected from within their ranks. The new team was charged with streamlining the operation and focusing on its core offer: “The mass production of taxi services for four passengers in black Volvo cars,” declares Malmqvist. It was a pivotal first step. For the first time in its history, Taxi Stockholm earned a triple A rating from the credit-rating agencies — essential for obtaining financing for the kinds of technological innovations that Malmqvist believed would slam the sluggish cab company into the fast lane.

At the heart of the upgrade is a unique address database. To hail a cab, you simply dial up Taxi Stockholm, and a voice-response system kicks in and pinpoints your location via caller ID, which interfaces with the company’s database. With a couple of keystrokes, you confirm your location and instruct an integrated Motorola GPS dispatch system to find and summon the closest available cab. Total time elapsed: about six seconds.

Already, 44% of Taxi Stockholm’s calls are being routed automatically. In the works is the addition of new technology that will allow Taxi Stockholm to home in on mobile handsets. By this summer, Malmqvist plans to offer customers a precise taxi ETA every time they call for a cab — estimates that will take into account congestion and other traffic snarls — and an automatic call-back function that will confirm each reservation. And by the end of the year, Malmqvist plans to have PCs with Internet connections installed in each cab to give the drivers access to route maps and other information from headquarters.