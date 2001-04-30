Sights Sounds

advertisement
By Alison Overholt

Wondering what to bring along on vacation besides your laptop and your cell phone? Try the PhotoMax MP3 Digital Camera by Polaroid, a funky combination digital camera and MP3 player that will come in handy if you feel like getting out and having some, well, fun.

This little blue camera is not only a kick, it’s functional: The durable plastic casing means that you won’t have to worry about wear and tear during outdoor day trips or late-night dancing.

The camera’s 16 MB CompactFlash memory card can store several hundred photos (depending on the resolution) or about half an hour’s worth of music. The price? A vacation-friendly $249.95, and that includes digital-photo and MP3 software, USB cable, carrying case, earphones, and AA batteries. Find PhotoMax on the Web (www.PolaroidDigital.com).

