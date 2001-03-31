Life of Crime

Scenario

“Technology is feverishly re-creating our physical reality. As we begin to coprocess the virtual world and the physical world, integrating technology into every support device of our lives, we’re learning to tolerate a greater threshold of cyberattacks. Tomorrow, we will put up with e-crimes the way we tolerate allergies today. The current biological warfare will be trumped by cyberlogical warfare. E-crimes will exploit us in very personal ways as cyberchips are embedded into our bodies. We will learn to accept the side effects of such invasions, much like the way we deal with the effects of drugs and vaccinations.”

So What?

“Our society will be running around like a dog chasing its tail as our physical reality becomes crafted at the subatomic level by self-replicating nanobots. E-crimes will become adaptive, predatory, and morphological, driven by entities that exist solely to destroy entire communication networks. Cyber-illnesses will become so pervasive that entire service brownouts will delay global communication and B2B commerce, which in turn will create tremendous opportunities for further abuses in the marketplace.”

Futurology Decoder Key

“Cybercrime won’t stifle the expansion of e-commerce — it will accompany it. As technology becomes more sophisticated, entire markets will be created for cyberwarfare entities and then for counter entities. And the focus will be on defending the individual. Clinical psychologists of cyberspace will help people cope with the new reality of integrated virtual and physical worlds, where we’ll experience unprecedented exploitations. Widespread identity thefts will follow. We’ll see cases of permanent identity loss by 2015.”

