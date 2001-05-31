Reverence for Radicals

Marvin Arnpriester is desperate to hang on to his customers. He works in an industry that has lost 5.4% of its consumer base in the past decade and is destined to lose even more in the next, in part because its core demographic group is aging. Arnpriester knows that staking out new markets and younger customers means taking risks and adopting an updated mission. But how does he grow his business without alienating his traditional base?

It’s a classic growth dilemma, whether you’re marketing Cadillacs or Major League Baseball. But 57-year-old Arnpriester has to overcome more than just demographic hurdles. He’s the pastor of Broadway United Methodist, a church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and his business — religion — has never put much of a premium on change.

So where does a true believer go to find expertise in risk and resuscitation? Arnpriester found his inspiration in Reverend Cecil Williams, leader of Glide Memorial United Methodist, in San Francisco — a congregation that itself was once on the brink of extinction.

Back in 1963, when San Francisco was emerging as one of the centers of American social and political activism, Glide was an outpost of orthodoxy whose Sunday-service attendance had dwindled to a paltry 35 people. Williams, who had joined as pastor that year, watched in frustration as members fled in search of services that were more relevant to their lives. He vowed to turn back the tide — and to transform Glide into a vehicle for community action and social change.

“We had to take risk after risk to become an integral part of the community,” recalls Williams, 71. The first step was to look for new members — wherever he could find them. He reached out to everyone, including drug addicts and prostitutes. And with his wife, San Francisco poet laureate Jan Mirikitani, he turned Glide into a laboratory for the kind of faith-based initiatives now touted by President George W. Bush, offering an array of social-services programs.

Glide’s conservative national leadership held the congregation at arm’s length, visiting rarely and offering scant institutional support. But the San Francisco community flocked to the church anyway, drawn by Williams’s ministry of social engagement. Today, religious services regularly draw homeless people and once-high-flying dotcom-ers alike. Gays and lesbians speak from the pulpit, and the gospel choir is a mix of whites and Asians, blacks and Latinos. Glide runs more than 50 community-service programs on a $10.5 million budget.

And the new members keep coming. Glide now boasts nearly 10,000 members, many of whom are between the ages of 18 and 35. Meanwhile, the national United Methodist denomination (median age: 55) has lost more than 1,500 churches and more than 475,000 members in the past decade.