My Favorite Bookmarks: Kathryn Bullock

Managing director, e-Women

Surfing Manifesto: I'm an infoholic. But sometimes you just don't have time to go surfing — you want the information delivered to you. So I'm a big fan of e-zines.

mad.co.uk

www.mad.co.uk

This is a great site for doing market research on UK companies, because it has most of the British market press in its archives. I can often find the information that I am looking for in three clicks.

Nua

www.nua.com

This is a good site for stats on who’s using the Web. It includes a broad knowledge base and is easy to navigate — no flashing, irritating banners or distracting gizmos. It also delivers a daily e-zine to your inbox.