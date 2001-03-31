The Iceman Melteth

Not long ago, the Consultant debunking unit (CDU) went to its email inbox and found a call for help. “Could it be true?” wrote an anguished reader. “Are consultants right when they say that what we’re doing in our company is the equivalent of selling ice to Eskimos? We need to know! And please don’t tell us to chill!”

Never one to shy away from a cry from the cold, the CDU set out to defrost this complex premise. The assumption, which has long gone unquestioned, is that an ice salesman would have a snowball’s chance in hell of selling ice to Eskimos. “There are mountains of ice around Eskimos,” says Jon Spoelstra, author of Ice to the Eskimos: How to Market a Product Nobody Wants (Harper Business, 1997). “And even with all of that ice, they probably make more. After all, it’s a lot easier to throw a few ice cubes into a glass than it is to chip ice off your wall.”

But what are the cold, hard facts? Time for the CDU to start this ice capade. Dropping anchor in Anchorage, Alaska, the CDU talked with Steve Sommerfeld, owner of Alaska Pure Water Products Inc. If anyone knows about selling ice in Alaska, it’s Sommerfeld.

“Being in the water business, it was just natural to get into the ice business,” says Sommerfeld, who decided to pursue obvious line extension after conducting comprehensive market research. “We put our name in the phone book under ‘ice’ and got a bunch of calls,” he laughs. The result? The Glacier Ice Co. In addition to selling cubed, bagged, and bulk ice, Glacier Ice is targeting the high-end market, with plans to sell dry ice, purified ice — even harvested icebergs. Yes, but could he sell ice to Eskimos? “People say I could sell freezers to Eskimos,” Sommerfeld says. “I consider it a compliment. I wouldn’t be doing anything else up here right now.”

Next the CDU traveled 180 miles south to Homer and spoke to Patrick Quinn, owner of Quinntek Ice Alaska. With a plant that kicks out up to 5 tons of ice a day, a fleet of refrigerated trucks, and a growing list of satisfied customers, Quinntek is a formidable presence on the Kenai Peninsula, where the economy is driven by fishing. A constant supply of Quinntek ice helps keep the catch fresh.

Quinn didn’t always have his assets frozen. Just five years ago, he was searching for an entrepreneurial venture to launch in Alaska. Seeking advice, he turned to a friend who worked at a local grocery store. “I was chatting with him one night in the meat department,” Quinn recalls, “and I asked, ‘If a guy wanted to come up here and start a business, what would he do?’ He and his partner spun around in unison and said, ‘Ice.’ “

There was no turning back. “Who would ever have thought a guy could make a decent living selling ice in Alaska?” Quinn asks.