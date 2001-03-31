My Favorite Bookmarks: Bobbie Greene Kilberg

Who: President of the Northern Virginia Technology Council Email: bkilberg@nvtc.org URL: www.nvtc.org Surfing Manifesto: I need good information right at my fingertips so that I can get in, get the information I need, and get on with my busy schedule.

Abracat

www.abracat.com

When I need to find something unique (for a good price), I visit this online-classifieds site, which offers a robust list of locally available items.

Draper Atlantic

www.draperatlantic.com

I enjoy learning about the portfolio of exciting companies that Draper invests in.