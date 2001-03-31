advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks: Bobbie Greene Kilberg

By Fast Company

Who: President of the Northern Virginia Technology Council
Email: bkilberg@nvtc.org
URL: www.nvtc.org
Surfing Manifesto: I need good information right at my fingertips so that I can get in, get the information I need, and get on with my busy schedule.

Abracat

www.abracat.com

When I need to find something unique (for a good price), I visit this online-classifieds site, which offers a robust list of locally available items.

Draper Atlantic

www.draperatlantic.com

I enjoy learning about the portfolio of exciting companies that Draper invests in.

Friedman Billings Ramsey

www.fbr.com

This company has an interesting program that helps small investors get more involved in IPOs and secondary offerings.

GlobeXplorer

www.globexplorer.com

This site is pure fun. It enables you to pull up high-resolution satellite images of any location in the world.

Tech Central Station

www.techcentralstation.com

James Glassman’s column in the Washington Post was a must-read for the sensible investor. Now he’s got a Web site for investing in technology.

Washington Business Forward

www.bizforward.com

This site presents important insights, with a strong technology focus, about business trends in the greater Washington, DC area.

