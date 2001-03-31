Hit Parade

You won’t need to take Andro to hit one out with the ZS740, the new automatic portable pitching machine from Zooka Sports Inc., manufacturer of high-tech sports-training equipment. Speeds range from 10 MPH to 65 MPH, so you don’t have to worry about brushbacks or beanballs. Its microprocessor can randomly mix fastballs and change-ups to keep you honest. And at only 30 pounds, the ZS740 is light enough to be stashed quickly in the garage after you jack one into the neighbor’s barbecue. The ZS740 lists at $699, about the cost of bringing a family of four to Fenway for a game these days. Visit Zooka online (www.zooka.com).