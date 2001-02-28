Chief E-Cubator

Successful businesses don’t hatch from nothing. In today’s marketplace, you need to nurture all of your eggs if you want to turn them into viable, living-and-breathing enterprises. At Stratford Internet Technologies, a digital-solutions company, Marnie Anderson leads the company’s “e-cubation” process.

What does it take to e-cubate?

It’s no longer just a matter of growing purely Internet businesses. A large part of my job is evangelizing the strengths of the Internet to executives who still use the Web just for brochureware.

How do you hatch a good idea?

I’ve found that putting a multidisciplinary team together works best. The collective wisdom of people who understand the Internet — but come from completely different backgrounds — is great for pressure-testing an idea.

The e-world has gotten a little overbaked. How do you deal with fluctuations in the market?

I’m happy that people are paying attention to business tenets again. It was fun for all of these dotcoms to come up with crazy names for their companies, but people are realizing that a solid business plan is what matters most. The market correction was a much needed sanity check.