She Reads Customers’ Minds

One of the most pressing strategic questions facing e-commerce sites in their struggle to become profitable is how to turn browsers into paying customers. Part of the answer is a robust search engine — smart technology that makes it easy for customers to find what they’re looking for. But an even bigger part of the answer involves human intervention — smart people who can interpret customer inquiries and deduce what they really want.

That’s Alissa Kozuh’s job at Nordstrom.com. Kozuh, 28, who formerly worked on search-related projects for Microsoft, is now the editor of Nordstrom.com, where her most important role is to analyze the words that people put into the site’s search engine every month. All 45,000 of them.

“People in the fashion industry can call a trend anything they want,” Kozuh says.

“But what the customer decides to call it is ultimately what matters most to us.” That’s why Kozuh keeps a giant spreadsheet of the most-popular search entries on her computer and regularly adjusts the site’s proprietary thesaurus so that people looking for “hobo bags” will see purses, not bandanas on a stick. “We’re interested in what kinds of results people got,” Kozuh says. “Were they relevant? Did they get the merchandise that best applies? That’s the difference between bringing a human element into this process and leaving it to technology.”

Most of the time, Nordstrom customers shop in one of five ways, Kozuh explains. First, they shop for particular items. Of the 200 terms or phrases that people plug into Nordstrom.com most often, the word “shoe” appears in 10 of them — even though there’s a large tab on the home page just for shoes. Kozuh suspects shoppers may take the long route because they think they’ll get a broader selection that way. They won’t, but that doesn’t seem to have deterred them any.

Shoppers also shop by trend. That’s why, in addition to her spreadsheets, Kozuh keeps neat stacks of fashion magazines on her desk in the open-plan offices that Nordstrom.com occupies in downtown Seattle. “Animal prints are popular right now,” she notes. “But people aren’t necessarily going to enter that phrase into the search engine. If it’s leopard prints they’re looking for, then they’ll enter that.” (See also leopard coat, pink leopard-print rug, and leopard bikini.)

Visitors may browse the Web store as if it were its brick-and-mortar counterpart. “Brass plum,” for instance, was the most popular search in the first month after the Web site’s relaunch last August, popping up in the query logs more than 5,000 times. “Brass Plum is the juniors department at Nordstrom,” Kozuh explains. “Young customers look forward to shopping there from the time they’re six years old. But the fact that people want to shop that way on the Web sort of threw us for a loop.”