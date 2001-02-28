advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks: Amy McIntosh

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: CEO, Zagat Survey LLC
Email: amcintosh@zagat.com
URL: www.zagat.com
Surfing Manifesto: Surf, eat, drink, and be merry.

Balducci’s

www.balduccis.com

One of New York’s best specialty-food shops online.

BreastCancerInfo.com

www.breastcancerinfo.com

This site is full of resources for anyone who has been touched by the disease.

Infogate

www.infogate.com

I especially enjoy the alerts sent to me about friends and relatives who are making news somewhere.

Mr. Beller’s Neighborhood

www.mrbellersneighborhood.com

All about New York, only in New York….

Petrossian Paris

www.petrossianparis.com

This is the absolute best place to buy smoked fish and caviar.

Surfing the Net With Kids

www.surfnetkids.com

I like surfing the Net with my kids to look for winning ideas, such as a list of animal Webcams.

Smith & Hawken

www.smith-hawken.com

I love designing dream gardens — even if they don’t fit in my yard.

Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland

www.teuscher.com

Want to order the best champagne truffles ever? Point your browser here.

