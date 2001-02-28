My Favorite Bookmarks: Amy McIntosh

Who: CEO, Zagat Survey LLC
Email: amcintosh@zagat.com
URL: www.zagat.com
Surfing Manifesto: Surf, eat, drink, and be merry.
Balducci’s
www.balduccis.com
One of New York’s best specialty-food shops online.
BreastCancerInfo.com
www.breastcancerinfo.com
This site is full of resources for anyone who has been touched by the disease.
Infogate
www.infogate.com
I especially enjoy the alerts sent to me about friends and relatives who are making news somewhere.
Mr. Beller’s Neighborhood
www.mrbellersneighborhood.com
All about New York, only in New York….
Petrossian Paris
www.petrossianparis.com
This is the absolute best place to buy smoked fish and caviar.
Surfing the Net With Kids
www.surfnetkids.com
I like surfing the Net with my kids to look for winning ideas, such as a list of animal Webcams.
Smith & Hawken
www.smith-hawken.com
I love designing dream gardens — even if they don’t fit in my yard.
Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland
www.teuscher.com
Want to order the best champagne truffles ever? Point your browser here.