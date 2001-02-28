Here’s Your Allowance, Mom

Enough’s Enough

“Like most executives, I want things to be done the right way — which is my way, of course. But I was so obsessed with perfection that I was failing miserably at everything. At home, my family was unhappy and constantly felt hurried. At the office, my coworkers were frustrated because I was slowing down the team.”

Red Flag

“I was late paying a $12,000 Visa bill. Around the same time, I was completely overscheduled at work and missed an important flight to Germany.”

Coping Mechanism

Broache, who spends five days a week in Rochester and commutes home to Ashland, Virginia on the weekends, couldn’t balance her life, so she asked her daughter to balance her checkbook. Two and a half years ago, she recruited Faith Anne, then 9 years old, to oversee the family’s finances. Some people thought the top-flight executive had completely lost it, Broache recalls, but the family hasn’t made a late payment since Faith Anne took over. And she enjoys being her household’s money manager. “I really like telling my mom when she’s spending too much money,” says Faith Anne, who doesn’t tolerate spendthrifts. “She says stuff like, ‘Well then, I guess we’ll have to cut down a bit.’ ” Every couple of weeks, Faith Anne gives a financial report during the family’s weekend gathering, frequently held around a bonfire in the backyard. And Dad? “Let me think how I should word this,” says the politic sixth-grader. “He’s not very good with numbers, but he’s really, really good at playing the piano, guitar — all sorts of instruments.”