Norman Lear’s Not Laughing

They gathered each spring at New York’s storied Rainbow Room, overlooking Rockefeller Center — a glitzy, A-list sampling of media and big-business heavies. Barbara Walters and Warren Buffett. Diane Sawyer and P. Roy Vagelos. Bill Bradley showed up one year, Bill Clinton the next.

They came for an awards breakfast, the signature event of the Business Enterprise Trust, a nonprofit group founded in 1989 by television producer Norman Lear to laud companies for integrating social vision into their business plans. The Trust honored companies as diverse as Inland Steel, where a grassroots employee team helped create opportunities for women and minorities, and McKay Nursery, which offered stock ownership to its migrant workers.

The feel-good message — This is how American business can be done — and the top-line production values made for a compelling show. But apparently not compelling enough. Although the Trust has sold thousands of case studies based on the stories of its award recipients, for the past four years there has been no Rainbow Room breakfast. And last June, after sinking about $10 million of his own money into the organization, Lear quietly pulled the plug. “This needed deeper pockets than mine,” he says.

The Trust’s demise is being mourned in social-responsibility circles, where Lear, 78, is seen as a truly decent man who catalyzed the movement. Indeed, he is widely admired: Though famously liberal in his politics, Lear’s haimish charm and good intentions appealed even to the most conservative corporate titans.

And the timing is ironic. Few would accuse business of becoming dramatically more enlightened in the last decade, but arguably, interest in social justice has never been greater. There’s been a surge in diversity and work-life programs, in employee voluntarism, and in so-called cause marketing. A seemingly endless raft of awards now honor the best companies to work for. And top business schools are dedicating resources to the development of curricula for environmental, social, and ethical issues.

Such abundance, perhaps, contributed to the Trust’s demise: Amid the burgeoning interest in corporate social responsibility, Lear’s optimistic yet cranky perspective on business never really evolved beyond the breakfasts and the case studies (unlike his other pet project, the unabashedly liberal People for the American Way, which has remained vital since its inception in 1980).

Lear started the Trust to counter what he saw as the extreme shortsightedness of 1980s corporate moguls. He had created the breakthrough sitcom All in the Family, then The Jeffersons, Maude, and Good Times — all of which made him both a television legend and extremely wealthy — but he feared that TV networks were sacrificing programming quality for profits. So too, he believed, were companies abandoning what he saw as their civic responsibility in the pursuit of higher profits. Amid reports of material excess, as headlines trumpeted the misdeeds of Charles Keating and Michael Milken, Americans and American businesspeople needed to understand that “you can make money by doing good” and that “there were some businesses that were not run by criminals,” Lear says. “We needed a Nobel prize for business.”