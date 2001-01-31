My Favorite Booksmarks: Judy Meleliat

Who: Senior vice president of marketing at Xylo Inc., a work-life solutions provider Email: info@xylo.com URL: www.xylo.com Surfing Manifesto: “If it’s not intuitive, fast, and inspired, it’s gone.”

AtomFilms

www.atomfilms.com

I love the fact that this site provides a showcase for talent and for experimental-film work, everyone from student filmmakers to Oscar nominees.

Epicurious

www.epicurious.com

This is a great resource for recipes — regardless of the level of your culinary expertise.