My Favorite Booksmarks: Judy Meleliat

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Senior vice president of marketing at Xylo Inc., a work-life solutions provider
Email: info@xylo.com
URL: www.xylo.com
Surfing Manifesto: “If it’s not intuitive, fast, and inspired, it’s gone.”

AtomFilms

www.atomfilms.com

I love the fact that this site provides a showcase for talent and for experimental-film work, everyone from student filmmakers to Oscar nominees.

Epicurious

www.epicurious.com

This is a great resource for recipes — regardless of the level of your culinary expertise.

Guinness World Records

www.guinnessworldrecords.com

Where else could you find out about the guy who ate 62 worms in 30 seconds or the world tightrope endurance record (205 days)?

Hearlive.com

www.hearlive.com

Need to know what’s up with Swampadelica? This site gives musical artists the kind of exposure that would have been impossible before the Net, including up-to-date touring information.

hillmancurtis.com Inc.

www.hillmancurtis.com

Check out the wonderful use of flash animation on this graphic-design firm’s site.

PageSix.com

www.pagesix.com

This is the ultimate gossip emporium, courtesy of the New York Post. I simply can’t miss it!

