Mouse Beautiful

Point and click. Click and highlight. Double-click. Has your relationship with your computer mouse lost that je ne sais quoi? Here’s something that will spice up your life. The PC Mouse, designed for Lexon Design Concept by our favorite tactilely inclined designer, Marc Berthier, turns your mouse into a style statement. The cast-aluminum units are accented with one of four translucent colors: lime, pink, blue, and gray (not pictured). Of course, once you acquire such a sleek mouse, you’ll want to ditch that coffee-stained mouse pad from Internet World 1998. Each Lexon mouse comes with a matching extra-slim pad. The PC Mouse with pad retails for about $50. For a closer look, click click click online (www.lexon-design.com).