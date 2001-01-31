Love in the New New Economy

Remember when work used to be everything? Only a few months ago, if you didn’t have a great job (or a lousy job — with stock options) at a company that was getting ready to spring the big O, you had nothing. Now if that’s all you have, you have nothing. I really have nothing.

It’s the only explanation I can come up with for falling for Camilla Waterman. It must be love: Last week, I put in only 73 hours at work, down from my usual 85. I don’t sleep. That is, when I get in bed and pull up the covers, I can’t fall asleep. Not to be confused with I-can’t-sleep-because-I’m-crashing-on-a-“wow”-project. I can’t eat. That is, I don’t eat when the take-out bag is sitting in my lap. Not to be confused with the terrible table manners that my ex-girlfriend, Deantra (you probably know of her from her Web log, MeditationsDuringMyPedicures.com), used to accuse me of having. In the e-Dear John letter that she sent me, Deantra said that although I may be a genius, I should try to remember that an animal brings his face down to his food, and a human brings his food up to his face.

I hated to see Deantra move on. But she and I were very old new economy. We shared the same ideas about how to land a new-economy love affair. We were hip enough to know that while you can’t micromanage love, there is nothing wrong with the IPO approach to amour. We inflated our good qualities and our ability to deliver completely out of proportion. She was gaga over my “brand me,” and I worshiped at the altar of her “brand her.” We were very happy.

Deantra and I were mad about each other — that is, until we spent two consecutive hours together. It felt as if we were marooned on a raft in the middle of the Pacific. We were much better virtually: I loved her more before I knew her. But she was yesterday’s love for yesterday’s business environment.

Camilla Waterman is not interested in abstract ideas. Her idea of a relationship is predicated on solid performance. Results. Discipline. She’s my love for the new new economy. I started to give her the same brand-me pitch that wowed Deantra. Camilla listened, transfixed by my verbal razzle-dazzle. Then she said, “Why don’t you call me sometime and ask me out on a date?”

A date? What did she mean by that?

I kept my devotion to Camilla to myself. I couldn’t tell Spud and Darth that I was smitten with a girl who doesn’t have a Webcam, a Web site, instant messaging, ICQ, a cell-phone, or a pager. I have fallen for a retro-techie — a perversely proud nondigital person. No email. She calls her computer a “word processor.” And she eats her meals sitting down at the table — with a fork.