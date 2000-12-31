Advertisers in Issue 42

Absolut Vodka www.absolutvodka.com
Acura MDX www.acura.com
Acxiom Corp. www.acxiom.com
American Century Investments www.americancentury.com
American Power Conversion www.apcc.com
Anthro Technology Furniture www.anthrotechnologyfurniture.com
Blue Martini www.bluemartini.com
BMW www.bmwusa.com
Bose http://ask.bose.com/ws74
British Airways www.britishairways.com
Charles Schwab www.schwabwelcome.com
Covisint www.covisint.com
Crown Royal Whiskey www.crownroyal.com
Dell Computer Corp. www.dell.com
Deloitte & Touche www.us.deloitte.com
Discover Card www.discovercard.com
Doubletree www.doubletree.com
eBreviate www.ebreviate.com
Engage www.engage.com
Fidelity Investments Brokerage www.fidelity.com
Ford Escape www.fordvehicles.com
Franklin Covey www.franklincovey.com
Fujitsu PC Corp. www.fujitsupc.com
Harpell/Martins & Co. www.harpell.com
Incanta www.incanta.net
Jamcracker www.jamcracker.com
LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene
& MacRae LLP www.llgm.com
Lincoln LS www.lincolnvehicles.com
Macromedia www.macromedia.com
Mazda Tribute www.mazdausa.com
Mercury Mountaineer www.mercuryvehicles.com
Microsoft www.microsoft.com
New York State www.empire.state.ny.us
Nikon USA www.nikonusa.com
Nissan www.nissandriven.com
Nortel Networks www.nortelnetworks.com
Palm International Inc. www.palminc.com
Panasonic www.panasonic.com
PNC Advisors www.pnc.com
Rackspace www.rackspace.com
Residence Inn by Marriott www.residenceinn.com
Rolex www.rolex.com
salesforce.com www.salesforce.com
Samsung Electronics Co. www.samsungelectronics.com
SmartForce www.smartforce.com
speedStart www6.compaq.com/solutions/speedstart
Staples.com www.staples.com
T. Rowe Price www.troweprice.com
Texas Instruments Inc. www.ti.com
Toyota Prius www.toyota.com/prius
Toyota Tundra www.toyota.com/tundra
United States Postal Service www.usps.com
Volvo www.volvocars.com
Westell Technologies www.westell.com
Xerox Network Printers www.xerox.com/officeprinting
Youcentric Inc. www.youcentric.com
