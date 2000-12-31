Your Cheatin’ Dotcom

It’s just an excuse, and I know it now. But at the time, I was only feeling one thing: tired. Tired of being an entrepreneur. Tired of shilling one idea after another. Tired of dealing with the steady drumroll of dotcom deaths. Tired of being on the receiving end of unanswerable questions such as, “Can we count on your being profitable by Groundhog Day?”

For once, I wanted to be the one asking for additional information. I wanted to have the joy of knowing that some of the finest young business minds in the world were wasting their time — er, burning the midnight oil — trying to fashion a pitch that would respond to my love for wind-up robots, muscatel, and Quake.

I don’t blame Aunt Irene for leaving me that tidy little nest egg, her earnings from purchasing AT&T for a penny a share shortly after the invention of the wheel. Still, if it weren’t for her, this never would have happened. I’m not really that kind of guy. I just wanted to try something … different.

The Great American Venture Capitalist Conference was taking place in another state. My partners and fellow entrepreneurs at econjob.com, Spud and Darth, were off at a startup conference for entrepreneurs in another city. I begged off, explaining that I was getting a growth removed. That one always works.

I bought a Rolex and a slate-gray Armani suit. I registered under the name Ronald Gold. My pulse raced as I took my hotel key: For once, I wasn’t going to be the sweating doofus with the pathetic PowerPoint presentation.

I ate the free pâté and swilled the free muscatel. And I watched while all those guys who are just like me — all ideas and no capital — looked me in the eye and opened their arms wide on cue, group-hug-like, just as they had learned to do in their how-to-land-a-big-fish training seminars.

And then it happened. I fell for this sleek, sexy little startup. I won’t tell you its name — even after everything that took place, I am still an investor. But here are three words that tell you everything you need to know about this hot little dotcom honey: Wireless. Fantasy. Baseball.