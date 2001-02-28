My Favorite Bookmarks: Mark Modica

Who: CEO of CyberCFO
Surfing Manifesto: The Web allows entrepreneurs to get information previously reserved for those with deep pockets.
Audible.com
www.audible.com
I go here to download spoken text from a variety of sources, including the Wall Street Journal, books, and magazines. The best part? I can listen to them in my car with my PDA.
ConsultingCentral
www.consultingcentral.com
This is a priceless vault, full of consulting information applicable to almost any e-service firm. The site includes up-to-date news and articles from the pages of Consulting Magazine, and a useful database of consultants and other resources.
FreeAgent.com
www.freeagent.com
The ultimate resource for people who like to make their own schedule — even if they’re not technically a free agent.
The Northern Virginia Technology Council
www.nvtc.org
My company is located in the tech hotbed of northern Virginia, and this site encompasses everything tech in that area.
vcapital
www.vcapital.com
Here’s a site that’s committed to bringing entrepreneurs and investors together.
VentureOne
www.ventureone.com
The go-to site for information about critical venture-capital-industry issues.