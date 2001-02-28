My Favorite Bookmarks: Mark Modica

Who: CEO of CyberCFO Email: mmodica@cybercfo.com URL: www.cybercfo.com Surfing Manifesto: The Web allows entrepreneurs to get information previously reserved for those with deep pockets.

Audible.com

www.audible.com

I go here to download spoken text from a variety of sources, including the Wall Street Journal, books, and magazines. The best part? I can listen to them in my car with my PDA.

ConsultingCentral

www.consultingcentral.com

This is a priceless vault, full of consulting information applicable to almost any e-service firm. The site includes up-to-date news and articles from the pages of Consulting Magazine, and a useful database of consultants and other resources.