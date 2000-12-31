Strategy Rules

In an economy that is ruled by ideas, the only sustainable form of leadership is thought leadership. That puts a real premium on strategy. But how do you define a long-term strategy in an economy that moves at the speed of the Net? Is there a difference between a “business strategy” and an “Internet strategy”? And who makes strategy these days — senior executives in corner offices, or the people who are closest to customers?

John D. Noble, 32, vice president of corporate Internet strategy at Putnam Investments, a Boston-based mutual-fund giant (the company has more than 11 million shareholder accounts and nearly $400 billion in assets under management), is wrestling with those and other questions. In an interview with Fast Company, Noble explained his rules for making strategy.

How has the Net changed Putnam’s strategic outlook?

The Web has forced us to think bigger about how we can meet our customers’ needs. It is the connective tissue that binds together a bunch of financial issues that once might have seemed unrelated but that now are joined. At Putnam, we see 401(K) needs — and retirement-savings issues in general — as the center of an individual’s universe. But there are a lot of ancillary things that affect financial planning: buying a house, financing a car, saving for a child’s education. The Internet allows us to serve all of those needs through one portal.

What’s the one thing that you can count on as an Internet strategist?

Being surprised. I was at another mutual-fund company at the start of the online-trading revolution, and everyone there was convinced that each online transaction would reduce the number of calls to our phone reps. But what we soon realized was that even if customers made online transactions, they usually wanted to follow up with human beings. That’s just one strategic surprise that I’ve encountered.

What’s one key strategic idea that you’re wrestling with right now?