My Favorite Bookmarks: Roger Barnette

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Founder, president, and CEO, eTour.com, a Web-navigation tool
Email: rbarnette@etour.com
URL: www.etour.com
Surfing Manifesto: “The trick is knowing how to navigate. It’s 50% utility and 50% entertainment.”

Disturbing Auctions

www.disturbingauctions.com

You’ve got to see this site to believe it. Anyone care for a transparent toilet-seat cover that displays rare coins?

Dumb Laws

www.dumblaws.com

Before I travel, I try to check out this site so that I can make sure I never wind up in jail for tying a giraffe to a telephone pole, since that practice is apparently illegal in some states.

MarryingMan.com

www.marryingman.com

My fiancée will appreciate this. I’m getting married soon, and I’m trying to help plan. So of course, MarryingMan.com is one of my bookmarks. What can I say? I’m a great guy.

The Pigskin Post

www.pigskinpost.com

Although I’m a South Carolina fan, I still have to keep up with the rest of college football.

Rotten Tomatoes

www.rottentomatoes.com

This site tells you which movies you should see — and which ones you should avoid.

worldlyinvestor.com

www.worldlyinvestor.com

I’m the CEO of an Internet company, so a good stock site is essential.

