My Favorite Bookmarks: Roger Barnette

Who: Founder, president, and CEO, eTour.com, a Web-navigation tool
Surfing Manifesto: "The trick is knowing how to navigate. It's 50% utility and 50% entertainment."

Disturbing Auctions

www.disturbingauctions.com

You’ve got to see this site to believe it. Anyone care for a transparent toilet-seat cover that displays rare coins?

Dumb Laws

www.dumblaws.com

Before I travel, I try to check out this site so that I can make sure I never wind up in jail for tying a giraffe to a telephone pole, since that practice is apparently illegal in some states.