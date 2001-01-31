My Favorite Bookmarks: Roger Barnette

Who: Founder, president, and CEO, eTour.com, a Web-navigation tool
Surfing Manifesto: “The trick is knowing how to navigate. It’s 50% utility and 50% entertainment.”
Disturbing Auctions
www.disturbingauctions.com
You’ve got to see this site to believe it. Anyone care for a transparent toilet-seat cover that displays rare coins?
Dumb Laws
www.dumblaws.com
Before I travel, I try to check out this site so that I can make sure I never wind up in jail for tying a giraffe to a telephone pole, since that practice is apparently illegal in some states.
MarryingMan.com
www.marryingman.com
My fiancée will appreciate this. I’m getting married soon, and I’m trying to help plan. So of course, MarryingMan.com is one of my bookmarks. What can I say? I’m a great guy.
The Pigskin Post
www.pigskinpost.com
Although I’m a South Carolina fan, I still have to keep up with the rest of college football.
Rotten Tomatoes
www.rottentomatoes.com
This site tells you which movies you should see — and which ones you should avoid.
worldlyinvestor.com
www.worldlyinvestor.com
I’m the CEO of an Internet company, so a good stock site is essential.