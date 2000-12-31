How to Hire Great People at Web Speed

Just five minutes after Michelle Bynum’s name was submitted via an online-referral form for a position as an inside sales rep at Austin, Texas-based Vignette Corp., a recruiter phoned her, assessed her skills and experience, and then asked her to come in for a round of interviews. The following morning, Bynum, 28, met one-on-one with members of Vignette’s speed-hiring team. That afternoon, members of the team compared notes, checked Bynum’s references, and agreed to make her an offer. Bynum accepted the job offer late that night — and started work the next day.

Vignette hires fast because it must. The company, which makes software applications for online businesses, is locked in a race for market share in the hypercompetitive B2B Web industry. Its revenue grew 450% in 1999, as it racked up nearly $90 million in sales and sealed deals with the likes of Citigroup Inc. and Motorola Inc.

Talent is the catalyst for Vignette’s hypergrowth. In just less than three years, it has swelled from 100 employees to 2,300 employees worldwide. With each passing quarter, Vignette continues to sign on 400 of the toughest hires of all: impact players from other high-tech companies, many of whom are already recognized for their skills.

“We’re looking for people who aren’t looking for work,” says recruiting director Stephanie Beard, 33, who was Vignette’s one-hundredth hire. “We want industry veterans with domain expertise and with the ability to get a product to market fast.”

Given its less than 3% annual employee-turnover rate — versus a 21.8% turnover rate for the it industry as a whole — Vignette also hires smart. People who sign up tend to stay on. How does Vignette do it? Here are three lessons, direct from the company’s fast track.

Everyone Recruits

In the battle for talent, your company will be outgunned if HR is left to do all of the hiring. That’s why Greg Peters, 40, the company’s chairman, CEO, and president, has asked Vignette’s employees to devote 10% of their time to recruiting. Many of them are answering the call. More than 60% of Vignette’s hires come through referrals, the gold standard for any recruiter.

One reason that so many Vignetters are volunteer recruiters: “Everyone here is a business owner,” says Beard. “And we all want to bring in entrepreneurial, passionate people.”