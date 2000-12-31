Is your New Year’s resolution to travel less for business? Sorry, you’ll have to take that up with your boss. But if you’re looking for simple ways to make business travel a little more pleasurable, then here’s a gadget to help you ring in the year: The Gaga 2000, from the German design firm Troika, gives new meaning to the phrase “travel alarm clock.” No, the Gaga doesn’t boast any fancy features. It just has the usual fare: radio and buzzer alarm options, plus a timer. In fact, with its retro facade, the cube-shaped clock is as simple as simple gets. Which, if you’re trying to unclutter your life, is a good thing. The Gaga retails for about $44. Visit Troika on the Web (www.troika.de).
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens