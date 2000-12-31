Is your New Year’s resolution to travel less for business? Sorry, you’ll have to take that up with your boss. But if you’re looking for simple ways to make business travel a little more pleasurable, then here’s a gadget to help you ring in the year: The Gaga 2000, from the German design firm Troika, gives new meaning to the phrase “travel alarm clock.” No, the Gaga doesn’t boast any fancy features. It just has the usual fare: radio and buzzer alarm options, plus a timer. In fact, with its retro facade, the cube-shaped clock is as simple as simple gets. Which, if you’re trying to unclutter your life, is a good thing. The Gaga retails for about $44. Visit Troika on the Web (www.troika.de).