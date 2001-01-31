NCR’s Speed Demons

“As I speak, we’re launching a new series of countermeasures that will grind NCR’s initiative to a halt,” a sinister-looking Dr. Klecta, sporting a shaved head and an eye patch, shouts above the cheers of his followers. Then Klecta peers directly into the camera: “Heffring, I know you’re out there watching. A word of advice to you: Your mission will fail.”

Cut to Commander Peter Heffring, who reassures his crew about the enemy’s weaknesses and dazzles them with a host of recent wins: Vodaphone in Australia, CSS in Switzerland. Heffring then outlines some short-term goals — specifically, closing 17 more deals by year’s end. “It’s always a pleasure to talk about crushing the competition,” he quips, as he jumps into his Dodge Viper, executes a perfect 360-degree turn, tires screeching, and speeds off.

There’s a tradition at NCR Corp., the technology giant (annual revenues: $6.2 billion) based in Dayton, Ohio. Once every quarter, a senior executive from each division is asked to present a video report to the company. But last fall, when the NCR brass chose Peter Heffring to do the update for Teradata, NCR’s 4,000-person database-management division, he didn’t create the standard executive monologue. Instead, Heffring, 39, who bears an uncanny resemblance to a young William Shatner, made a three-minute action movie.

It was a big break from convention — and a hit. “It isn’t something we would normally show around here,” says Bruce Langos, 46, Teradata’s vice president of business operations. “But we loved it. It was innovative, emotional, focused, and fast. That’s what we want from Peter Heffring and his team.”

World-famous NCR has a glorious history (it was created back in 1882 as National Cash Register), a brutal recent past (it was the target of a disastrous $7.4 billion hostile takeover by AT&T in 1991 and regained its independence in 1996), and a bright future. But its leaders face a crucial challenge: How do they inject speed, confidence, and agility into a global giant whose confidence has been shaken by nearly a decade of turmoil and restructuring?

Peter Heffring and his team are part of the answer. Last April, NCR acquired Ceres Integrated Solutions, Heffring’s fast-moving startup based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company makes database-marketing software for big customers such as Blockbuster Video, J.C. Penney, and Wal-Mart. The deal didn’t have a huge price tag — $90 million in cash and stock — but it had big strategic implications for NCR. Rather than have the parent run Heffring’s company, NCR’s executives decided to let Heffring and his team run a chunk of their company — in this case, Teradata’s CRM Division, of which Heffring is now president. How does a 119-year-old company get faster? It buys a young, agile company and lets their executives pick up the pace.

Virtually overnight, Heffring’s operation nearly tripled, increasing from 60 employees to 163. Within two weeks, the new CRM unit had consolidated four of Teradata’s software-development locations into two — one in Raleigh, the other in San Diego — that report to Kerry Brandon, Ceres’s cofounder and CTO. And during the past six months, droves of Teradata salespeople have traveled to Raleigh to take classes created by Heffring that he calls Assassins Sales Training.